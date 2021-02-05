Beowulf (BWF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $154,441.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $154,441.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00165718 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00064044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00227359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

