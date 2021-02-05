Berenberg Bank Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $285.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.58.

ACN stock opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

