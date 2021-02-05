Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

