BHK Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 11,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $57,084,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

