Bigbom Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Bigbom has a total market cap of $117,630.31 and approximately $109,501.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bigbom has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

