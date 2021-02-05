BIKI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $829,772.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $829,772.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.08 or 0.01294042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.88 or 0.06261153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020770 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT.

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

