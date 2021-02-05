Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $139.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $197,357.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,134 shares of company stock worth $38,398,908 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bill.com by 338.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 493,938 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 726.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 354,552 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Bill.com by 140.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,464,000 after purchasing an additional 351,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

