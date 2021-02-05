Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

BILL stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,436.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,134 shares of company stock worth $38,398,908 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

