Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $66.31 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $10.25 billion and $1.44 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $66.31 or 0.00171402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067096 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00080541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00231897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064372 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.