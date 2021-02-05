Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $264.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.61.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

