Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven received approval for its first drug, Nurtec in February 2020, which was a major boost. The migraine drug has shown promising results in studies and its orally dissolving formulation is likely to drive sales. The company has several other late-stage candidates in its pipeline with encouraging progress. Moreover, its agreements to boost pipeline are expected to drive growth. However, Biohaven is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nurtec. The company will likely face stiff competition as Nurtec targets a market with several established and big pharma companies. Any setback to its pipeline’s progress will also adversely impact the company’s prospects. Estimates movement have been mixed ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

