BitForex Token (BF) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $605,897.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.81 or 0.01398688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.42 or 0.07334363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006434 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00040710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020723 BTC.

BitForex Token Token Profile

BF is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,263,177,204 tokens. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

