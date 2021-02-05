Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

