Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,970 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

