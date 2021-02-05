Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 158 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $195.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

