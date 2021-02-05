Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,103,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $219.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $219.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average is $197.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

