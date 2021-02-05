BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein Sells 1,775 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert L. Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $732.45 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

