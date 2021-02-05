BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.