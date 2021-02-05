Blockstack Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

