Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) & ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Head-To-Head Survey

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A ICC 5.10% 4.22% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Capital Reinsurance and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.13 -$28.60 million N/A N/A ICC $59.53 million 0.78 $4.29 million N/A N/A

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICC beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

