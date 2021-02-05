BMO Capital Markets Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $58.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.45.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

