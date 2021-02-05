BMO Capital Markets Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$18.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

TSE WTE opened at C$17.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$18.71.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

