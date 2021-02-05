BMO Capital Markets Increases Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to $270.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGJTF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.83.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.31.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

