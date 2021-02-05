BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.02 ($56.50).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €42.49 ($49.98) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.17.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

