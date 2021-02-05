Boenning Scattergood Comments on LCNB Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCNB in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. LCNB has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.