Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BCC opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.