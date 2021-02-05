BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 691 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $108.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

