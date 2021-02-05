BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

