BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $220,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

