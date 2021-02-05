BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,501 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

