BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.