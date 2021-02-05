BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,833,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

