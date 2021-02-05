Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.