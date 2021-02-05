Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

