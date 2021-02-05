Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.70. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,339,568 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

