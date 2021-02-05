Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider John Francis Kelly Sells 357 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 357 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $17,575.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,559.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, John Francis Kelly sold 250 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $13,417.50.

On Friday, December 4th, John Francis Kelly sold 1,655 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $81,889.40.

On Monday, November 23rd, John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.02 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.