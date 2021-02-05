Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Gap Down to $49.96

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.96, but opened at $45.40. Bottomline Technologies (de) shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 4,643 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -261.21, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $904,407.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,661.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

