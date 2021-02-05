BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,745.83

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $43,745.83 and approximately $39,454.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

