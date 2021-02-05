BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Shares of BP opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

