Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BCLI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,961. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

