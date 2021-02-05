Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

BNTGY has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

