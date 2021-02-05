BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of BV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 8,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.42.

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

