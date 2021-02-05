Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. 15,499,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,983,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.