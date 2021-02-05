Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 1,116,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

