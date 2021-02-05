British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt cut British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

