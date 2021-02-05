Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.