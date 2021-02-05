Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

PEB opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 540,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,689,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 113,075 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.