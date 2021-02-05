Brokerages Set Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target at $20.20

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

