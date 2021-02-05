Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT at €169.78

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €169.78 ($199.74).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €225.50 ($265.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €211.50 ($248.82). The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €163.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €148.08.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.