Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $20.80

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 479,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. 6,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

